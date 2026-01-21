Safety on the Line: Spain's Train Crisis Sparks Nationwide Strike

Spain is facing rail turmoil as its largest train drivers' union announced a nationwide strike, demanding enhanced safety measures following a devastating train crash that left 42 dead. The recent series of derailments, attributed to severe weather, has raised significant concerns about the condition of railway infrastructure.

Accidents near Barcelona highlighted the vulnerability of the tracks, with the drivers' union SEMAF issuing demands for accountability and improved conditions. In a letter to operator Adif, SEMAF highlighted long-standing issues such as track wear and infrastructure deterioration as key contributing factors.

The transport chaos extended to Catalonia, where train services suffered major disruptions. In response, Renfe deployed alternative travel solutions, including bus services, as investigation and repairs were undertaken. Urgent track inspections have now been ordered, emphasizing the critical need for swift action to ensure passenger safety.