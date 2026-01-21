Ryanair and Musk's Public Spat: More Than Just Words?

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has publicly dismissed the idea of billionaire Elon Musk taking over Europe's largest airline, citing EU regulations on foreign ownership as a significant barrier. The exchange followed a disagreement over Musk's Starlink internet service, which O'Leary criticized for its costliness.

O'Leary maintained that any investment from Musk would outperform his returns from X, Musk's social media platform. Despite the spat, Ryanair is experiencing a notable uptick in bookings, which O'Leary attributes to the heightened media attention.

The two sides have been at loggerheads over the past year regarding the feasibility of Starlink's in-flight WiFi on Ryanair flights. Alleging unrealistic cost expectations, O'Leary rejected Starlink's proposal, insisting that only a small percentage of passengers would pay for the service, contrary to Starlink's estimates.