Karnataka: A New Frontier for Swiss Investment

The Swiss Indian Chamber of Commerce signed an MoU with Karnataka's government at the WEF Annual Meeting 2026 to boost Swiss industry and investment in the state. This agreement focuses on facilitating investment, encouraging dialogue between companies and the government, and providing execution support for Swiss businesses in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Swiss Indian Chamber of Commerce (SICC) announced on Wednesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Karnataka at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos. The agreement is poised to bolster Swiss industry and investment in the state.

The MoU aims to create a robust framework for Swiss companies to engage effectively with Karnataka under the India–European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). The agreement focuses on investment facilitation, fostering company–government dialogue, and offering execution support.

Karnataka has become a magnet for Swiss investment, noted for its prowess in engineering, precision manufacturing, and innovation-driven sectors. SICC President Satish Rao emphasized the state's strategic appeal, highlighting that nearly 18 per cent of Swiss companies in key sectors are already operational in Karnataka, thus showcasing its growing importance in India's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

