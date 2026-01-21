Mystery Metal Links to Deadly Train Crash in Spain

The discovery of a large metal piece near the site of a fatal train crash in Spain may provide crucial insights into the incident, which resulted in at least 42 fatalities. The crash occurred on Sunday night near the remote town of Adamuz, marking one of Europe's deadliest train accidents. Experts and authorities believe the piece could be a missing bogie, an integral component of the train's undercarriage, critical in understanding the cause of the derailment.

The investigation is being led by Inaki Barron, head of the Spanish railway accident investigating body CIAF. Photographs from the accident site reveal the metal piece partly submerged in a stream near the tracks. Transport Minister Oscar Puente confirmed that the bogie was identified among the hundreds of pieces of evidence being collected but had not been moved due to its weight.

The piece is speculated to belong to the first derailed train operated by Iryo, with sources indicating it was ejected at high speed, suggesting the severe impact of the collision. Investigators have marked the crash site for evidence, but the bogie remains outside the secured area. The Spanish Transport Ministry and Iryo have yet to confirm the bogie's connection to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)