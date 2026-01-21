Anant Raj Ltd Surges with 31% Profit Boost

Real estate giant Anant Raj Ltd has announced a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit, reporting a 31% rise to Rs 144.23 crore for the December quarter.

The company's net profit was Rs 110.37 crore in the same period last year. Income also saw a noticeable jump, reaching Rs 660.38 crore, up from Rs 543.97 crore in the previous comparable quarter.

Anant Raj Ltd, headquartered in Delhi, is a prominent player in the real estate sector, primarily focused on developing residential and data centre projects across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)