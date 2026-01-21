Left Menu

Anant Raj Ltd Surges with 31% Profit Boost

Anant Raj Ltd, a major real estate player based in Delhi, reported a 31% rise in net profit for the December quarter. The company's consolidated net profit reached Rs 144.23 crore, up from Rs 110.37 crore the previous year, with total income increasing to Rs 660.38 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:10 IST
Anant Raj Ltd Surges with 31% Profit Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate giant Anant Raj Ltd has announced a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit, reporting a 31% rise to Rs 144.23 crore for the December quarter.

The company's net profit was Rs 110.37 crore in the same period last year. Income also saw a noticeable jump, reaching Rs 660.38 crore, up from Rs 543.97 crore in the previous comparable quarter.

Anant Raj Ltd, headquartered in Delhi, is a prominent player in the real estate sector, primarily focused on developing residential and data centre projects across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Takes Charge: AI Chip Export Debate Intensifies

Congress Takes Charge: AI Chip Export Debate Intensifies

 Global
2
House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein Inquiry

House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein In...

 United States
3
NATO Unites for Arctic Security: A United Front

NATO Unites for Arctic Security: A United Front

 Belgium
4
Newsom vs. Trump: Blocked at Davos Sparks Controversy

Newsom vs. Trump: Blocked at Davos Sparks Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026