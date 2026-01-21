Anant Raj Ltd Surges with 31% Profit Boost
Anant Raj Ltd, a major real estate player based in Delhi, reported a 31% rise in net profit for the December quarter. The company's consolidated net profit reached Rs 144.23 crore, up from Rs 110.37 crore the previous year, with total income increasing to Rs 660.38 crore.
Real estate giant Anant Raj Ltd has announced a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit, reporting a 31% rise to Rs 144.23 crore for the December quarter.
The company's net profit was Rs 110.37 crore in the same period last year. Income also saw a noticeable jump, reaching Rs 660.38 crore, up from Rs 543.97 crore in the previous comparable quarter.
Anant Raj Ltd, headquartered in Delhi, is a prominent player in the real estate sector, primarily focused on developing residential and data centre projects across the country.
