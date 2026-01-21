Left Menu

HPCL's Record Profit Surge: Refinery Expansion & Market Growth

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) reported a 35% net profit increase in the December quarter due to improved refining margins. Significant refinery expansion and increased sales volumes contributed to a 206% profit rise over nine months. Strategic investments and facilities enhancement underscore HPCL's robust performance.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has reported a remarkable 35% surge in net profit for the December quarter, driven by enhanced refining margins. The company achieved a standalone net profit of Rs 4,072.49 crore, a notable increase from Rs 3,022.90 crore in the same timeframe last year, as per its recent statement and filings.

Despite processing slightly less crude, the firm's earnings from refining each barrel rose to USD 8.85. Revenue operations climbed to Rs 1.24 lakh crore. Over the nine months ending December 31, the standalone net profit saw a staggering 206% boost, reaching Rs 12,274 crore, propelled by a resilient refinery performance and increased sales volumes.

HPCL's fiscal discipline is evident as it improved its debt-equity ratio while investing in capacities and new business lines to enhance operating efficiencies. Noteworthy developments include commissioning advanced facilities and expanding infrastructure, contributing to the company's robust market stance and future growth potential.

