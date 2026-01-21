Left Menu

VinFast's Electrifying Expansion: From Metros to Tier-4

VinFast, part of the Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, plans to expand its electric vehicle footprint across India, targeting smaller cities and introducing new models and segments. With a focus on both premium and practical EVs, the company aims to attract existing ICE vehicle owners to make the switch to electric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:00 IST
VinFast's Electrifying Expansion: From Metros to Tier-4
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast is broadening its horizons by targeting smaller markets like tier-3 and tier-4 cities in India, alongside more prominent urban areas. The company, which launched in India last year, is committed to expanding its range and presence in the EV sector, as announced by CEO Tapan Ghosh.

VinFast, a subsidiary of Vingroup, has received commendable 5-star ratings for its VF6 and VF7 SUVs in India and plans to introduce three more models this year. Additionally, the company aims to expand into the electric bus and two-wheeler markets by 2026. Ghosh emphasized the importance of penetrating smaller cities with substantial growth potential.

To bolster its market presence, VinFast is eyeing an extensive network approach with significant investments in manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu. The company targets existing internal combustion engine vehicle owners through strategic campaigns, preparing to launch a seven-seater MPV to cater to both personal and commercial segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Takes Charge: AI Chip Export Debate Intensifies

Congress Takes Charge: AI Chip Export Debate Intensifies

 Global
2
House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein Inquiry

House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein In...

 United States
3
NATO Unites for Arctic Security: A United Front

NATO Unites for Arctic Security: A United Front

 Belgium
4
Newsom vs. Trump: Blocked at Davos Sparks Controversy

Newsom vs. Trump: Blocked at Davos Sparks Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026