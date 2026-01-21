VinFast's Electrifying Expansion: From Metros to Tier-4
VinFast, part of the Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, plans to expand its electric vehicle footprint across India, targeting smaller cities and introducing new models and segments. With a focus on both premium and practical EVs, the company aims to attract existing ICE vehicle owners to make the switch to electric.
Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast is broadening its horizons by targeting smaller markets like tier-3 and tier-4 cities in India, alongside more prominent urban areas. The company, which launched in India last year, is committed to expanding its range and presence in the EV sector, as announced by CEO Tapan Ghosh.
VinFast, a subsidiary of Vingroup, has received commendable 5-star ratings for its VF6 and VF7 SUVs in India and plans to introduce three more models this year. Additionally, the company aims to expand into the electric bus and two-wheeler markets by 2026. Ghosh emphasized the importance of penetrating smaller cities with substantial growth potential.
To bolster its market presence, VinFast is eyeing an extensive network approach with significant investments in manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu. The company targets existing internal combustion engine vehicle owners through strategic campaigns, preparing to launch a seven-seater MPV to cater to both personal and commercial segments.
