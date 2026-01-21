FTSE 100 Bounces Back Amid Global Market Turbulence

The FTSE 100 index in London ended its three-day losing streak on a positive note, closing 0.1% higher on Wednesday. This rebound was largely driven by strong performances in the mining sector, with Rio Tinto shares jumping 5.2% following better-than-expected production figures.

The market had initially suffered from volatility fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion of acquiring Greenland, which sparked concerns about U.S.-Europe relations. However, Trump later retracted the seriousness of the plan, describing it as a 'small ask' during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In the FTSE 250 midcap index, Currys rose 7.7% due to increased profit forecasts, while Burberry saw a 5% boost after surpassing sales expectations. Despite a rise in British inflation, investor sentiment remained steady regarding future Bank of England interest rate cuts.

