Left Menu

FTSE 100 Bounces Back Amid Global Market Turbulence

London's FTSE 100 index modestly rebounded on Wednesday, buoyed by positive performances in the mining sector and rising stock prices for key companies like Rio Tinto. This rise came amid global market unrest due to initial threats by U.S. President Trump regarding Greenland, which he later downplayed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:21 IST
FTSE 100 Bounces Back Amid Global Market Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 index in London ended its three-day losing streak on a positive note, closing 0.1% higher on Wednesday. This rebound was largely driven by strong performances in the mining sector, with Rio Tinto shares jumping 5.2% following better-than-expected production figures.

The market had initially suffered from volatility fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion of acquiring Greenland, which sparked concerns about U.S.-Europe relations. However, Trump later retracted the seriousness of the plan, describing it as a 'small ask' during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In the FTSE 250 midcap index, Currys rose 7.7% due to increased profit forecasts, while Burberry saw a 5% boost after surpassing sales expectations. Despite a rise in British inflation, investor sentiment remained steady regarding future Bank of England interest rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Lifts Restraint on Federal Force Against Minnesota Protesters

Court Lifts Restraint on Federal Force Against Minnesota Protesters

 Global
2
Immigration Enforcement Tensions Rise in Maine Amid Federal Crackdown

Immigration Enforcement Tensions Rise in Maine Amid Federal Crackdown

 Global
3
Trump's Greenland Deal: Diplomacy over Tariffs

Trump's Greenland Deal: Diplomacy over Tariffs

 Global
4
Judicial Blockade: A Shield for Journalistic Freedom

Judicial Blockade: A Shield for Journalistic Freedom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026