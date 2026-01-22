Left Menu

Asian Defence Industry: Poised for Growth Amid Global Tensions

With rising geopolitical tensions, defence expenditures globally are soaring. Asian defence firms, particularly those in South Korea, are emerging as strong performers, benefiting from increased exports to Europe and a focus on domestic manufacturing. These firms offer attractive valuations and high earnings growth potential amid shifting investor interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 04:31 IST
Asian Defence Industry: Poised for Growth Amid Global Tensions

The global defence landscape in 2025 was marked by increasing geopolitical tensions, evidenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's military maneuvers in Venezuela and Greenland. This heightened global security environment is driving up defence spending worldwide, notably benefiting Asian defence companies.

Countries across the globe are ramping up their military budgets. The NATO alliance, for example, has pledged to raise their defence expenditure to 5% by 2035. Meanwhile, Japan is planning to double its defence budget by 2027, and South Korean defence firms are leading the charge in arms exports.

Asian companies are not only capitalizing on European demand but are also shifting towards domestic production to reduce import dependency. Despite promising growth, these firms face challenges, particularly in advanced technology fields where American and European companies currently lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Social Media Storm: V S Sunil Kumar's Alleged Party Switch Sparks Investigation

Social Media Storm: V S Sunil Kumar's Alleged Party Switch Sparks Investigat...

 India
2
Rising Concerns Over Japan's Interest Rate Hikes Amid Election

Rising Concerns Over Japan's Interest Rate Hikes Amid Election

 Japan
3
Constitutional Clash: Karnataka Governor Sparks Controversy

Constitutional Clash: Karnataka Governor Sparks Controversy

 India
4
Historic All-Woman Panel Leads Kerala Legislative Assembly

Historic All-Woman Panel Leads Kerala Legislative Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026