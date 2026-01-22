Left Menu

Bologna Battles for Slower, Safer Streets

Bologna is fighting to retain its 30 kph speed limit in the city center despite opposition and a court ruling against it. The measure reduced accidents and fatalities significantly. Mayor Matteo Lepore remains steadfast despite resistance from the national government and transport officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:34 IST
The northern Italian city of Bologna is currently embroiled in a heated debate over its pioneering 30 kph (19 mph) speed limit in the city center. The city has seen notable reductions in road accidents and fatalities since the implementation, but is facing opposition from Giorgia Meloni's national government and a recent adverse court ruling.

Despite this, Bologna's center-left mayor, Matteo Lepore, is determined to uphold the measure. Local authorities are drafting a new ordinance to satisfy the court's demand for detailed, road-by-road justifications. However, national Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, from the hard-right League party, has voiced opposition, arguing that blanket speed restrictions are impractical.

In response to the court ruling, some roads in Bologna will temporarily revert to previous speed limits until the revised ordinance can be implemented. Nonetheless, Mayor Lepore remains optimistic that the 30 kph limit will eventually prevail across Italy, aligning with practices in cities like London and Paris.

