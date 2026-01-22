AIPEF Stands Against National Electricity Policy Draft
The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has criticized the proposed national electricity policy, arguing it favors privatization at the expense of consumers, farmers, and power sector employees. The draft, released by the Ministry of Power, addresses tariff and subsidy issues, but AIPEF warns of potential negative impacts, including increased tariffs.
The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has voiced strong opposition to the newly proposed national electricity policy, asserting it undermines the interests of consumers, farmers, and power sector employees.
Earlier this week, the Ministry of Power unveiled a draft policy, inviting feedback on its multiple objectives targeting non-cost-reflective tariffs and excessive cross-subsidization in the power sector.
AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey highlighted concerns over the policy's potential to fast-track power sector privatization, allowing private firms to exploit public infrastructure for profit while burdening state utilities with maintenance and loss responsibilities.
