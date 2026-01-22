Left Menu

Railways Ramp Up: Enhancing Passenger Amenities & Safety in Southeastern Divisions

A divisional committee meeting of the Ranchi and Chakradharpur divisions held by South Eastern Railways focused on improving passenger amenities, women's safety, and ongoing development projects. Attended by MPs from Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha, key proposals included expanding services and ensuring vendor livelihoods at stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant meeting convened by the South Eastern Railways underscored a concentrated effort to elevate passenger amenities and women's safety in Ranchi and Chakradharpur divisions. The session, held Thursday, saw participation from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs representing Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha.

Key discussions included development projects and bolstering passenger experiences, with Ranchi MP and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth emphasizing the importance of addressing regional sentiments while implementing developmental initiatives. Proposals tabled by Seth highlighted the necessity of ensuring women's safety on trains and constructing vendor markets.

Further, Seth advocated for station redevelopment, safety measures on the Lohardaga passenger train, and proposed additional shuttle services. The gathering was marked by aligned interests from Jamshedpur MP Vidyut Baran Mahto and Singhbhum MP Joba Manjhi, among others, aimed at enforcing regional transportation advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

