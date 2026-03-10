Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several key development projects in Kerala, involving ministries like Petroleum, Road Transport, and Railways. Highlights include the Rs 142 crore railway projects, electrification of Shoranur–Nilambur Railway Line, and the launch of new train services to enhance connectivity and sustainable transport in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a series of major development projects in Kerala on Wednesday. These initiatives will span multiple sectors, including transportation, energy, and infrastructure. The projects are expected to significantly boost connectivity and promote sustainable transportation.

The Prime Minister will unveil several railway projects worth approximately Rs 142 crore. This includes the inauguration of three redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Shoranur Junction, Kuttippuram, and Changanassery. These stations, modernized at a cost of around Rs 52 crore, now feature better facilities and integrate local architecture.

A key highlight is the electrification of the Shoranur–Nilambur Railway Line, developed at a cost of Rs 90 crore, promoting environmentally friendly transport. Modi will also flag off a new train service connecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu, enhancing commuting options for various travelers. The Prime Minister will conclude his visit by inaugurating a major election campaign convention attended by thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

