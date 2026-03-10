Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a series of major development projects in Kerala on Wednesday. These initiatives will span multiple sectors, including transportation, energy, and infrastructure. The projects are expected to significantly boost connectivity and promote sustainable transportation.

The Prime Minister will unveil several railway projects worth approximately Rs 142 crore. This includes the inauguration of three redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Shoranur Junction, Kuttippuram, and Changanassery. These stations, modernized at a cost of around Rs 52 crore, now feature better facilities and integrate local architecture.

A key highlight is the electrification of the Shoranur–Nilambur Railway Line, developed at a cost of Rs 90 crore, promoting environmentally friendly transport. Modi will also flag off a new train service connecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu, enhancing commuting options for various travelers. The Prime Minister will conclude his visit by inaugurating a major election campaign convention attended by thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)