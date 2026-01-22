Left Menu

Delhi Metro Entry and Exit Restrictions for Republic Day

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is implementing entry and exit restrictions at select stations during the Republic Day rehearsal on January 23 and the main event on January 26. These are due to security measures. Passengers should plan their trips and stay updated via official announcements and channels.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Thursday that certain metro stations in Delhi would have entry and exit restrictions due to security measures during the Republic Day full-dress rehearsal on January 23 and the celebrations on January 26.

Stations affected include Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lal Quila, and Jama Masjid, where specific gates will not allow entry or exit from 3 am until the conclusion of the events. Similarly, restrictions will be enforced at Delhi Gate and ITO Metro stations.

The DMRC has advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly, follow station announcements, and keep abreast of updates via official channels, while confirming that other Metro services will operate normally, contingent on security requirements.

