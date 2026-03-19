Nitish Kumar's Samridhi Yatra: A Rs 445 Crore Development Push

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled development projects valued at approximately Rs 445 crore across Munger and Lakhisarai districts as part of his 'Samridhi Yatra'. According to an official communiqué, Kumar initiated 78 projects worth Rs 119 crore in Munger, which include inaugurating 52 schemes and laying the foundation for 26 more.

Among the highlights, the Chief Minister inaugurated the office building of the District Industries Centre and promoted beautification efforts at Kashtaharni Ghat on the Ganga's banks, urging officials to enhance the site for pilgrims. Projects also include a district-level Resource and Training Centre at Munger Animal Hospital under the Dairy, Fisheries, and Animal Resources Department.

Kumar continued his initiative in Lakhisarai with projects totaling around Rs 326 crore. These encompass inaugurating 117 projects and commencing groundwork for another 144. The Chief Minister reviewed the Kajra Solar Power Plant's hybrid energy system and praised local development initiatives exhibited by Jeevika Didis. Several state officials and ministers joined him for the occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)