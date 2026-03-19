Snake Scare: Panic at Odisha Prasad Ceremony

A dead snake found in 'prasad' at a religious event in Odisha's Kendrapara district caused panic among approximately 1,000 attendees, officials reported Thursday.

The incident occurred Wednesday night in Nuagaon, where attendees were served 'dalma' after the ceremony. Panic ensued when organizers discovered a dead snake in the food.

Despite the scare, medical examinations of about 700 people who had already consumed the meal showed no signs of food poisoning, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)