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Snake Scare: Panic at Odisha Prasad Ceremony

A dead snake was allegedly discovered in prasad during a religious gathering in Odisha, causing panic. About 1,000 devotees attended, with 700 having consumed the food before the discovery. Medical checks revealed no food poisoning symptoms, calming fears in the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:51 IST
Snake Scare: Panic at Odisha Prasad Ceremony
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  • India

A dead snake found in 'prasad' at a religious event in Odisha's Kendrapara district caused panic among approximately 1,000 attendees, officials reported Thursday.

The incident occurred Wednesday night in Nuagaon, where attendees were served 'dalma' after the ceremony. Panic ensued when organizers discovered a dead snake in the food.

Despite the scare, medical examinations of about 700 people who had already consumed the meal showed no signs of food poisoning, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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