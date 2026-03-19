Astrologer in Custody: Allegations of Rape and Dark Practices
A retired Merchant Navy officer, posing as an astrologer, was arrested for allegedly raping a woman for over three years. Remanded in custody, he faces charges under several acts. Evidence, including videos and a firearm, was found, leading to the formation of a special investigation team.
- Country:
- India
A former Merchant Navy officer, masquerading as an astrologer, has been placed in police custody until March 24 following his arrest on allegations of repeatedly raping a woman over the course of three years.
The accused, known locally as 'captain', was apprehended by the Crime Branch under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra's stringent act against human sacrifice and black magic-related offenses.
Authorities have seized documents, a firearm, and ammunition from his residence, while disturbing video evidence, including objectionable clips stored on a pen drive, has surfaced, prompting the state government to appoint IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute to lead a special investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- astrologer
- Maharashtra
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- Nashik
- court
- custody
- police
- investigation
- crime
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