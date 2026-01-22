Unlocking Financial Growth for MSMEs in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Financial Corporation is set to revolutionize MSME growth by boosting access to credit, according to Executive Director Har Sahay Meena during a recent workshop in Jodhpur.

The workshop, in association with Laghu Udyog Bharati, emphasized institutional finance's crucial role in supporting small industries. RFC's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship through diverse loan schemes was highlighted.

The meeting saw calls for a dedicated technical officer and reduced interest rates. Meena assured a tech team would address pending cases, while schemes like the Yuva Udyamita Protsahan Yojana offer loans up to Rs 2 crore at competitive rates to young entrepreneurs.