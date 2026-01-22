Left Menu

Unlocking Financial Growth for MSMEs in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Financial Corporation is enhancing credit access to boost MSME growth. At a Jodhpur workshop, they discussed initiatives like the Yuva Udyamita Protsahan Yojana, offering loans to young entrepreneurs. A special team will be deployed to expedite loan applications, while proposals for lower interest rates and staff augmentations were considered.

Updated: 22-01-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:24 IST
Rajasthan Financial Corporation is set to revolutionize MSME growth by boosting access to credit, according to Executive Director Har Sahay Meena during a recent workshop in Jodhpur.

The workshop, in association with Laghu Udyog Bharati, emphasized institutional finance's crucial role in supporting small industries. RFC's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship through diverse loan schemes was highlighted.

The meeting saw calls for a dedicated technical officer and reduced interest rates. Meena assured a tech team would address pending cases, while schemes like the Yuva Udyamita Protsahan Yojana offer loans up to Rs 2 crore at competitive rates to young entrepreneurs.

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

