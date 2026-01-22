IndiGo's Operational Turbulence: A Deep Dive into Recent Disruptions

IndiGo Airlines, India's largest carrier, is undergoing a comprehensive evaluation of its internal processes following substantial operational disruptions last month, CEO Pieter Elbers revealed. The review aims at bolstering the airline's robustness and resilience after an incident that severely impacted its financial performance.

Announcing a 78% drop in quarterly profit to Rs 549.1 crore due to increased expenses and disruption costs, Elbers assured media representatives that measures are in place to stabilize operations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reduced IndiGo's winter schedule by 10% while urging other airlines to fill vacated slots.

IndiGo has initiated a root cause analysis to identify factors behind the massive disruptions that led to significant cancellations and delays in December. The airline is focused on rectifying identified issues, including management missteps and inadequate system support, to restore operational efficiency and comply with new flight duty norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)