India Launches Skills Accelerator with WEF to Bridge Workforce Gaps

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, is launching a Skills Accelerator in India. This initiative aims to address skills gaps in the workforce by fostering innovative solutions and partnerships, aligning training with industry needs, and promoting lifelong learning.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), is set to launch a Skills Accelerator in India. This platform aims to identify, scale, and accelerate innovative solutions and partnerships to tackle critical skills gaps within the workforce.

The Accelerator seeks to enhance India's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) ecosystem by aligning skilling initiatives with the dynamic demands of industry and the global economy, according to the Ministry.

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayant Chaudhary emphasized that the formalization of the India Skills Accelerator with the WEF marks a significant milestone in preparing a future-ready workforce, promoting comprehensive cooperation between government, industry, and education sectors.

