Empowering Rural India: Bridging Skill Gaps and Combating Migration

In a recent session at the Rajya Sabha, member Sudha Murty put forward a proposal urging the government to introduce personality development and language courses specifically aimed at rural communities. Highlighting the synergy between village development and national progress, Murty underscored the importance of empowering rural citizens beyond mere technical skills.

Murty advocated for the creation of 'model circular villages', encouraging sustainable practices, including recycling agricultural waste and building climate-resilient infrastructure. She commended the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme and called for a comprehensive database of successful initiatives for other self-help groups to emulate.

Other MPs joined the discourse, raising alarms about increasing rural distress and migration. CPI (M) MP John Brittas highlighted significant rural to urban migration, while RJD's Sanjay Yadav criticized governmental policies for exacerbating rural exodus. Both called for urgent action to address these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)