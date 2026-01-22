WAPTAI Pushes for GST Relief on Water Purification Systems

The Water Purification and Treatment Association of India (WAPTAI) has formally requested the government to reconsider the current Goods and Services Tax (GST) applied to water purification systems and their essential components.

Representing a broad section of the industry, WAPTAI argues for the reclassification of these systems as essential public health goods. By doing so, the association hopes the GST can be lowered from 18 percent to 5 percent, or fully exempted, thereby easing affordability and encouraging widespread adoption across various sectors.

This call is underscored by the necessity of safe drinking water, emphasized by WAPTAI's president, Ashit Doshi. Highlighting water purification's role in public health, WAPTAI also points out international practices where reduced taxes support water purification technology as critical infrastructure.

