Bomb Threat Averted: IndiGo Flight 6E 2608 Cleared After Alert
IndiGo flight 6E 2608 encountered a bomb threat upon arriving in Pune from Delhi. After thorough checks by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, no suspicious items were found. The aircraft was cleared for operations, and the situation was managed effectively, ensuring safety for all passengers and crew.
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Pune faced a bomb threat on Thursday evening, causing alarm but ultimately revealing no suspicious findings after comprehensive inspections. Officials confirmed this after exhaustive checks were conducted.
The aircraft arrived later than scheduled at Pune Airport and was promptly directed to a secure isolation bay following bomb threat information. Air Traffic Control quickly reported the threat to Apron Control, triggering action from all relevant agencies.
The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad carefully examined the plane, ensuring no threats remained before allowing it to resume normal operations. IndiGo affirmed its commitment to safety, stating all protocols were followed diligently, and passengers disembarked safely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
