Rising Consumer Spending Fuels Economic Growth Despite Labor Market Stagnation

U.S. consumer spending rose in October and November, driving economic growth, though the labor market remains weak. High-income households and businesses investing in AI sustain the expansion. Despite moderate inflation, savings rates decline, and government data collection gaps leave uncertainties in economic indicators, complicating Federal Reserve decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 00:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. consumer spending saw a significant uptick in November and October, contributing to the economy's ongoing robust performance, according to reports released Thursday. Despite this positive trend, the labor market remains tepid, impacted by trade and immigration policies under President Trump's administration.

The current economic expansion is being driven largely by high-income households and businesses investing in artificial intelligence, despite challenges in job opportunities and income growth. Although this spending growth may reduce the Federal Reserve's likelihood to cut interest rates, inflation has been moderated by previous government shutdowns.

Economic activities spanning healthcare, financial services, and hospitality sectors have seen notable increases, while the savings rate has dropped to a three-year low. As consumer spending accounts for over two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, its rise remains crucial; however, it also highlights the undercurrents of economic disparities.

