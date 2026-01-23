Left Menu

Robotic Revolution: ASC Arjun Enhances Safety at Visakhapatnam Station

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway introduced a humanoid robot, ASC Arjun, at Visakhapatnam railway station. Designed to enhance safety and service, the robot incorporates AI and IoT technologies to aid in security surveillance, crowd management, and passenger assistance, marking a significant technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:47 IST
In an unprecedented move, the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway Zone has unveiled a humanoid robot named 'ASC Arjun' at the Visakhapatnam railway station. The innovation aims to boost passenger safety, security, and service delivery, marking a first for Indian Railways.

Deployed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), ASC Arjun represents a leap in digital transformation within railway operations. The robot's advanced Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things connectivity enhance both security and passenger assistance functions.

Equipped with facial recognition, real-time monitoring, and multilingual capabilities, ASC Arjun efficiently supports security tasks such as intrusion detection and crowd density analysis. It signifies a robust technological stride towards creating a more secure and passenger-oriented railway network.

