Robotic Revolution: ASC Arjun Enhances Safety at Visakhapatnam Station

In an unprecedented move, the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway Zone has unveiled a humanoid robot named 'ASC Arjun' at the Visakhapatnam railway station. The innovation aims to boost passenger safety, security, and service delivery, marking a first for Indian Railways.

Deployed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), ASC Arjun represents a leap in digital transformation within railway operations. The robot's advanced Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things connectivity enhance both security and passenger assistance functions.

Equipped with facial recognition, real-time monitoring, and multilingual capabilities, ASC Arjun efficiently supports security tasks such as intrusion detection and crowd density analysis. It signifies a robust technological stride towards creating a more secure and passenger-oriented railway network.