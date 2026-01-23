Left Menu

Lagarde Counters Carney: No Rupture in Global Order

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has contradicted former Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's view that the world is in the midst of a 'rupture.' Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she emphasized the need to explore alternatives, suggesting a shift but not a rupture in global dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:57 IST
Lagarde Counters Carney: No Rupture in Global Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde expressed her disagreement with former Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney regarding the state of the world order.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lagarde stated that while changes are happening, they do not amount to a 'rupture.'

She advocated for exploring alternative strategies rather than viewing the situation as a transformative break.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCP MLA's Nephew Dies Amid Thane Rice Scam

NCP MLA's Nephew Dies Amid Thane Rice Scam

 India
2
Ofcom Launches Probe into Meta's WhatsApp Data Disclosures

Ofcom Launches Probe into Meta's WhatsApp Data Disclosures

 Global
3
Alex de Minaur Shines as Australia's Top Hope at the Australian Open

Alex de Minaur Shines as Australia's Top Hope at the Australian Open

 Global
4

Navia Launches Navia Backup: A Breakthrough in Trading Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026