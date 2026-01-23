Lagarde Counters Carney: No Rupture in Global Order
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has contradicted former Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's view that the world is in the midst of a 'rupture.' Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she emphasized the need to explore alternatives, suggesting a shift but not a rupture in global dynamics.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde expressed her disagreement with former Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney regarding the state of the world order.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lagarde stated that while changes are happening, they do not amount to a 'rupture.'
She advocated for exploring alternative strategies rather than viewing the situation as a transformative break.
