Excise Department Scandal Rocks Karnataka Assembly

In a dramatic session at the Karnataka assembly, the BJP accused the ruling government of a massive Rs 2,500-crore scam within the state's Excise Department, demanding the resignation of Minister R B Timmapur.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka claimed that funds were illicitly gathered from liquor licensing and funneled into election campaigns in states like Assam and Kerala, prompting intense discussions in the House.

The accusations led to a protest by BJP legislators, further fueled by recent Lokayukta arrests related to bribery in the excise sector, intensifying demands for a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)