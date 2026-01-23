Excise Department Scandal Rocks Karnataka Assembly
The Karnataka assembly was thrown into turmoil as the opposition BJP demanded the resignation of Excise Minister R B Timmapur over a Rs 2,500-crore scam. Allegations surfaced that bribes from liquor licensing were being funneled to fund elections, prompting heated debates and a protest from BJP legislators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic session at the Karnataka assembly, the BJP accused the ruling government of a massive Rs 2,500-crore scam within the state's Excise Department, demanding the resignation of Minister R B Timmapur.
Opposition Leader R Ashoka claimed that funds were illicitly gathered from liquor licensing and funneled into election campaigns in states like Assam and Kerala, prompting intense discussions in the House.
The accusations led to a protest by BJP legislators, further fueled by recent Lokayukta arrests related to bribery in the excise sector, intensifying demands for a thorough investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'VB GRAM G' Comment: A Clash of Legacies
Political Tensions Rise: BJP's Mangal Pandey Targets TMC Amid Electoral Pressures
Communal Accusations Stir Kerala's Political Waters Ahead of Elections
2026 polls: TN people have made up their mind to uproot DMK, CMC. The formation of BJP-NDA double engine govt is for sure, says PM Modi.
PM Modi Kicks Off NDA's Tamil Nadu Election Campaign