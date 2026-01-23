Rising Demand: Agentic AI Roles Set to Transform India's Workforce

The burgeoning Agentic AI sector in India is experiencing a phenomenal growth trajectory, with roles expected to expand by 35-40% annually, as per a recent report. Despite this growth, the supply of skilled professionals remains significantly below demand, exceeding a 50% gap.

The Quess Corp report, "Is India's Workforce Ready for the Agentic AI Era?" highlights that the market valued at $276 million in 2024 could soar to nearly $3.5 billion by 2030. This surge is mainly attributed to increased enterprise adoption and modernization of automation strategies, signaling a transformative shift from short-term projects to long-term careers.

Agentic AI, which emphasizes autonomous decision-making, has found a firm footing in enterprise hiring processes. Geographically, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are at the forefront, accounting for 62% of Agentic AI hiring, closely followed by Tier II cities like Kochi and Jaipur, which contribute 10%. Quess Corp's CEO Kapil Joshi notes that this shift opens opportunities for Indian talent, positioning them for significant roles in global technology strategy and decision-making.

