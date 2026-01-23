Left Menu

Refining India's Gold: Addressing Duty Disparities for Precious Metal Refiners

The precious metal refining sector, represented by MMTC-PAMP, urges the government to address duty disparities disadvantaging domestic refiners. CEO Samit Guha highlights duty gaps in free trade agreements, seeking input-related benefits to boost India's global refining status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:52 IST
Refining India's Gold: Addressing Duty Disparities for Precious Metal Refiners
  • Country:
  • India

India's precious metal refining sector is seeking government intervention to address duty disparities that currently place domestic refiners at a disadvantage when compared to international imports under free trade agreements. This was highlighted by MMTC-PAMP Managing Director and CEO Samit Guha, during a recent statement on Friday.

Guha pointed out that existing duty structures, particularly through the SEPA route, create significant disparities between locally refined metal and imported bullion. This scenario hampers the competitiveness of the domestic market, placing local refiners at an economic disadvantage, although the government seems aware of these challenges.

Industry experts, including Guha, are advocating for future trade agreements to exclude gold and silver from lower duty structures, similar to past agreements post-SEPA. They argue that to enhance India's global standing in refining, incentives and duty differentials should be adjusted, either through FTAs or by revising current policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential Trade Boom: US-Indonesia Agreement

Potential Trade Boom: US-Indonesia Agreement

 Switzerland
2
Elitecon International Strengthens Governance with New Board Appointments

Elitecon International Strengthens Governance with New Board Appointments

 India
3
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
4
Crackdown on Corruption: Malaysia's Defense Scandal Unveiled

Crackdown on Corruption: Malaysia's Defense Scandal Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026