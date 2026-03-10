Kerala's Move to Recognize Pentecostal Churches as Separate Denomination

The Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has announced plans to recognize Pentecostal churches as a distinct Christian denomination to address the concerns of the community.

A committee of IAS officers has been formed to examine the administrative and policy issues faced by converted Christian groups, including Pentecostals.

This decision holds political importance as Assembly elections approach, with these communities forming a vital voter base in parts of southern and central Kerala.

