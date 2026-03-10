Left Menu

Kerala's Move to Recognize Pentecostal Churches as Separate Denomination

The Kerala government plans to recognize Pentecostal churches as a separate Christian denomination, addressing long-standing community concerns. A committee of IAS officers will study and review the issues faced by converted Christian groups, providing recommendations. This decision is politically significant ahead of upcoming Assembly elections.

  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has announced plans to recognize Pentecostal churches as a distinct Christian denomination to address the concerns of the community.

A committee of IAS officers has been formed to examine the administrative and policy issues faced by converted Christian groups, including Pentecostals.

This decision holds political importance as Assembly elections approach, with these communities forming a vital voter base in parts of southern and central Kerala.

