India Cements Ltd: Navigating Losses Amid Revenue Surge

India Cements Ltd, now part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in December 2025-26, impacted by exceptional items. Despite an 18.55% rise in revenue to Rs 1,114.26 crore and increased domestic sales, profit was hit. Shares fell 5.81% to Rs 431.70.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India Cements Ltd (ICL), a member of the Aditya Birla Group, announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.67 crore for the December quarter of 2025-26, as revealed in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. This downturn contrasts with the previous year when ICL reported a net profit of Rs 116.52 crore, buoyed by asset sales.

The company's profit before considering exceptional items and taxation stood at Rs 3.93 crore during the same quarter. Notably, ICL's revenue from operations surged by 18.55%, reaching Rs 1,114.26 crore, compared to Rs 939.84 crore in the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

Despite increased domestic sales volumes of 2.59 million tonnes and a rise in average capacity utilization to 69%, net cement realizations dipped by 2.4% quarter-on-quarter. Overall income saw a 19.5% increase, totaling Rs 1,137.96 crore. However, ICL's shares ended 5.81% down at Rs 431.70 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

