Mystery Behind Spanish Rail Tragedy: Investigators Eye Rail Fracture

A preliminary report indicates a rail fracture occurred before a high-speed train derailed in Adamuz, Spain, causing a deadly collision killing 45 people. The investigation, led by CIAF, examines rail track damages but awaits further analysis to confirm the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A rail fracture may have preceded last Sunday's tragic train derailment in Adamuz, Spain, according to a preliminary report by the rail accident investigation body CIAF.

The horrifying collision, one of Europe's deadliest, occurred when a train operated by the private consortium Iryo derailed and was struck by another train from Renfe, claiming 45 lives.

Investigators found distinct damage patterns on the rail and wheels, hinting at the possible sequence of events. The causes remain under investigation as further technical analysis is required, with no definitive conclusions yet drawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

