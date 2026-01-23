Maharashtra's Investment Claims: Political Ambitions or Economic Reality?

The Maharashtra government's recent announcement of MoUs worth Rs 30 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos has sparked political controversy, with Congress questioning the authenticity of these claims.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, suggesting the investment claims might serve political ambitions rather than economic progress.

Fadnavis contradicted these allegations, highlighting that talks for projects worth Rs 7-10 lakh crore are underway, asserting that 83% are foreign investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)