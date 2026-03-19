Internal Rifts in Congress: Cross-Voting Chaos Amidst Rajya Sabha Elections

The Congress party has initiated disciplinary action against four of its Haryana MLAs, who are alleged to have engaged in cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha elections. The move follows the identification of four key legislators suspected of defying the official party line.

Show-cause notices have been delivered, demanding these politicians explain their actions. Claiming innocence, two of the accused MLAs have dismissed the charges as baseless, suggesting that internal bickering is being used to weaken the party's standing. They emphasize they adhered strictly to the party's voting directive.

This episode has highlighted underlying factionalism within the state Congress unit, raising questions about its unity and discipline. Despite these challenges, Congress managed to secure a Rajya Sabha seat, albeit in a contest marked by controversy and allegations of betrayal.

(With inputs from agencies.)