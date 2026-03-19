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Congress Unveils Strategic Candidate Roster for Kerala Assembly Elections

The Congress has announced its second list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections, excluding Lok Sabha members. This strategic move comes after internal discussions and demands from various MPs. The party aims to finalize its lineup and intensify its campaign with over 90 candidates set to contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:05 IST
Congress Unveils Strategic Candidate Roster for Kerala Assembly Elections
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The Congress released its second list of 37 candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections on Thursday, a move that excludes all Lok Sabha members from the race. This announcement follows internal deliberations marked by demands from MPs, including pressure from Kannur MP K Sudhakaran.

After intervention from senior leaders such as A K Antony, Sudhakaran chose to adhere to the party decision, leading to T O Mohanan contesting from Kannur, a seat Sudhakaran had eyed. Notably, the party refrains from announcing candidates for several constituencies with CPI(M) rebel leaders in the fray.

With more than 90 candidates in the contest, the Congress, alongside its supported independents, is gearing up for the upcoming April 9 polls, aiming to resolve remaining differences and bolster its campaign efforts across Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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