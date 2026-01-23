Left Menu

MBA Student's Incorrect Turn Leads to Collision on Golf Course Road

An MBA student driving an SUV in the wrong direction crashed into a cab on Golf Course Road, injuring six individuals. The driver and his friends fled but were later apprehended by police. The student admitted guilt and was released on bail as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:41 IST
MBA Student's Incorrect Turn Leads to Collision on Golf Course Road
An SUV driven by an MBA student traveling in the wrong direction collided with a cab on Golf Course Road, leaving six people injured, Gurugram police reported.

The incident involved a Fortuner with a Rajasthan number plate, and the accused and his friends fled the scene, subsequently leading to the student's arrest.

Police identified the driver as Rahul, a 23-year-old student from Rajasthan. After admitting fault, he was released on bail, but investigations are still ongoing regarding the incident.

