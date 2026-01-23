MBA Student's Incorrect Turn Leads to Collision on Golf Course Road
An MBA student driving an SUV in the wrong direction crashed into a cab on Golf Course Road, injuring six individuals. The driver and his friends fled but were later apprehended by police. The student admitted guilt and was released on bail as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
An SUV driven by an MBA student traveling in the wrong direction collided with a cab on Golf Course Road, leaving six people injured, Gurugram police reported.
The incident involved a Fortuner with a Rajasthan number plate, and the accused and his friends fled the scene, subsequently leading to the student's arrest.
Police identified the driver as Rahul, a 23-year-old student from Rajasthan. After admitting fault, he was released on bail, but investigations are still ongoing regarding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa's T20 World Cup Prospects: Injuries, Performances, and Key Players
Collision Chaos: Wrong-Way Car Sparks Injuries
Injuries Shake Up South Africa's T20 World Cup Squad
Six more soldiers succumb to injuries, taking death toll in road accident in J-K's Doda to 10: Officials.
Noida Police arrests two more builders in connection with death of software engineer whose vehicle fell into deep pit: Official.