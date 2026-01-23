MBA Student's Incorrect Turn Leads to Collision on Golf Course Road

An SUV driven by an MBA student traveling in the wrong direction collided with a cab on Golf Course Road, leaving six people injured, Gurugram police reported.

The incident involved a Fortuner with a Rajasthan number plate, and the accused and his friends fled the scene, subsequently leading to the student's arrest.

Police identified the driver as Rahul, a 23-year-old student from Rajasthan. After admitting fault, he was released on bail, but investigations are still ongoing regarding the incident.

