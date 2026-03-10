Left Menu

Injuries Strike Indian Women's Football Team in AFC Cup Exit

Indian football players Sweety Devi and Panthoi Chanu were hospitalized following injuries in a 1-3 loss to Chinese Taipei in the AFC Women's Asian Cup. The defeat marked the end of India's campaign after previous losses to Vietnam and Japan, despite a strong overall performance.

Updated: 10-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:02 IST
In a disheartening turn of events at the AFC Women's Asian Cup, Indian football team captain Sweety Devi and goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu have been hospitalized due to injuries sustained during their 1-3 defeat against Chinese Taipei on Tuesday.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed that Devi and Chanu collided in the 83rd minute, leading to serious injuries. This match marked India's exit from the tournament after prior losses to Vietnam and Japan.

Despite showing dominance and creating numerous opportunities, the Indian team faltered in converting their final chances, ultimately causing their early departure from the competition.

