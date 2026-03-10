Injuries Strike Indian Women's Football Team in AFC Cup Exit
Indian football players Sweety Devi and Panthoi Chanu were hospitalized following injuries in a 1-3 loss to Chinese Taipei in the AFC Women's Asian Cup. The defeat marked the end of India's campaign after previous losses to Vietnam and Japan, despite a strong overall performance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:02 IST
- Country:
- Australia
In a disheartening turn of events at the AFC Women's Asian Cup, Indian football team captain Sweety Devi and goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu have been hospitalized due to injuries sustained during their 1-3 defeat against Chinese Taipei on Tuesday.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed that Devi and Chanu collided in the 83rd minute, leading to serious injuries. This match marked India's exit from the tournament after prior losses to Vietnam and Japan.
Despite showing dominance and creating numerous opportunities, the Indian team faltered in converting their final chances, ultimately causing their early departure from the competition.
ALSO READ
Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict
Hidden Wounds: Undisclosed Battlefield Injuries
Heartbreak for India as Chinese Taipei Ends Asian Cup Dream
India Women's Football Team's Crucial Showdown Against Chinese Taipei
US military says US service member died of injuries sustained during an Iranian attack on US troops in Saudi Arabia, reports AP.