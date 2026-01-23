Left Menu

Karnataka's Global Investment Push: Ties with Liechtenstein and AWS

The Karnataka government is engaging with Liechtenstein and AWS to increase investments and strengthen trade ties. Efforts include strategic discussions with Liechtenstein's PM and AWS's VP, focusing on leveraging Karnataka's manufacturing, innovation, and cloud computing ecosystem. Interest from global brands like Volvo highlights Karnataka's expanding industrial appeal.

Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:13 IST
Karnataka's Global Investment Push: Ties with Liechtenstein and AWS
The Karnataka government is actively pursuing global investments, engaging with Liechtenstein's Prime Minister, Brigitte Haas, during the World Economic Forum in Davos. The discussions aimed at directing more European Free Trade Association investments into Karnataka, leveraging the state's robust manufacturing and innovation ecosystem.

Minister M B Patil extended an invitation to the Liechtenstein Prime Minister, aiming to bolster bilateral trade relations. Additionally, extensive talks with AWS Vice-President Michael Punke focused on enhancing Karnataka's digital infrastructure by attracting more international cloud computing firms.

Meanwhile, automotive giant Volvo expressed satisfaction with Karnataka's industry-ready environment and was encouraged to expand its manufacturing operations in the state. These engagements underscore Karnataka's commitment to becoming a global hub for technology and manufacturing.

