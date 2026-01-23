Karnataka's Global Investment Push: Ties with Liechtenstein and AWS

The Karnataka government is actively pursuing global investments, engaging with Liechtenstein's Prime Minister, Brigitte Haas, during the World Economic Forum in Davos. The discussions aimed at directing more European Free Trade Association investments into Karnataka, leveraging the state's robust manufacturing and innovation ecosystem.

Minister M B Patil extended an invitation to the Liechtenstein Prime Minister, aiming to bolster bilateral trade relations. Additionally, extensive talks with AWS Vice-President Michael Punke focused on enhancing Karnataka's digital infrastructure by attracting more international cloud computing firms.

Meanwhile, automotive giant Volvo expressed satisfaction with Karnataka's industry-ready environment and was encouraged to expand its manufacturing operations in the state. These engagements underscore Karnataka's commitment to becoming a global hub for technology and manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)