Nagaland's New Urban Planning and Labor Laws Transformative Steps
The Nagaland assembly passed two key bills: one to integrate village authorities into urban planning and another to regulate work conditions in establishments. These measures aim to enhance the planning framework and improve employment conditions across the state.
On Tuesday, the Nagaland assembly took a historic step by passing the Nagaland Town and Country Planning (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2025, along with the Nagaland Shops and Establishments (1st Amendment) Bill, 2025.
The urban planning amendment bill, introduced by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, seeks to involve village authorities in town planning, expanding the role of local authorities in urban and peri-urban areas. It mandates reserving 20-30% of land for public use, thereby enhancing civic infrastructure.
The Shops and Establishments amendment addresses work conditions, applying to town committee areas initially. It stipulates limits on working hours, overtime compensation, and mandated leave, aiming to safeguard labor rights across Nagaland.
