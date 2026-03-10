Nagaland's New Urban Planning and Labor Laws Transformative Steps

On Tuesday, the Nagaland assembly took a historic step by passing the Nagaland Town and Country Planning (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2025, along with the Nagaland Shops and Establishments (1st Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The urban planning amendment bill, introduced by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, seeks to involve village authorities in town planning, expanding the role of local authorities in urban and peri-urban areas. It mandates reserving 20-30% of land for public use, thereby enhancing civic infrastructure.

The Shops and Establishments amendment addresses work conditions, applying to town committee areas initially. It stipulates limits on working hours, overtime compensation, and mandated leave, aiming to safeguard labor rights across Nagaland.

