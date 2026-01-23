Left Menu

Fatal Collision on Karkala Bajagoli Highway: Four Dead

A tragic head-on collision between a bus and a tourist vehicle on Karkala Bajagoli Highway resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries. The MUV was ferrying tourists who had visited renowned temples and beaches. Police investigations are underway, with speeding identified as a possible cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident claimed four lives after a bus and a tourist vehicle collided head-on on the Karkala Bajagoli National Highway, police have reported. The impact severely damaged the bus and critically affected passengers.

Several individuals, including a child, were injured and taken to a hospital nearby, where they received treatment and are now in stable condition. The crash occurred at 2:50 pm, involving a private bus traveling toward Karkala and an MUV loaded with 12 passengers returning from Udupi.

The group in the MUV had visited Murudeshwar Temple, Maravanthe Beach, and Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt beforehand, according to police sources. The accident scene was promptly attended to by Karkala police and has been investigated for speed-related causes. Traffic has since resumed on the highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

