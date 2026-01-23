Fatal Collision on Karkala Bajagoli Highway: Four Dead

A devastating accident claimed four lives after a bus and a tourist vehicle collided head-on on the Karkala Bajagoli National Highway, police have reported. The impact severely damaged the bus and critically affected passengers.

Several individuals, including a child, were injured and taken to a hospital nearby, where they received treatment and are now in stable condition. The crash occurred at 2:50 pm, involving a private bus traveling toward Karkala and an MUV loaded with 12 passengers returning from Udupi.

The group in the MUV had visited Murudeshwar Temple, Maravanthe Beach, and Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt beforehand, according to police sources. The accident scene was promptly attended to by Karkala police and has been investigated for speed-related causes. Traffic has since resumed on the highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)