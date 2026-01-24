Left Menu

Aamir Khan Backs Grassroots Golf at TGF's Fundraiser

Aamir Khan celebrated the power of grassroots sports as Chief Guest at The Golf Foundation's annual fundraising golf tournament, aiming to shatter elitist perceptions and support underprivileged talent in golf. The event underscored TGF's mission of nurturing world-class athletes and responsible citizens through holistic athlete development.

Aamir Khan Champions Grassroots Sport as Chief Guest at "The Golf Foundation's" 18th Annual Fundraising Tournament. Image Credit: ANI
Aamir Khan, the Bollywood icon, took center stage as the Chief Guest at The Golf Foundation's 18th Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament at Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Mumbai. This event marks a crucial milestone in the Foundation's longstanding mission of empowering underserved young athletes through golf.

The Golf Foundation, established in 2000 by former National champion and Arjuna Awardee Amit Luthra, aims to clear the notion of golf as solely an elite sport and unearth exceptional talent from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Under CEO Angad Luthra, TGF has gained repute as a leading sport-led social impact entity in India.

Aamir Khan, addressing the gathering, emphasized the invaluable life skills sport imparts. Proceeds from the event will bolster TGF's holistic athlete development model—including professional coaching, international exposure, and educational support—ensuring beneficiaries grow into well-rounded individuals and athletes. With global recognition through partnerships like The R&A Foundation, TGF continues to revolutionize sports philanthropy.

