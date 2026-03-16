Sukhpal Ahluwalia: A Legacy of Philanthropy in India

Sukhpal Ahluwalia, the founder of Dominus Group and GSF Car Parts, has intensified his philanthropic work in India. His latest visit saw donations to build a Sikh Gurdwara in Guragon and pledges of ongoing support for a Faridabad school providing free education to impoverished children.

Ahluwalia's commitment to education and faith underscores his belief in bridging societal and economic gaps. His charitable endeavors span both India and the UK, exemplified by a notable £100,000 donation to a campaign supporting vulnerable children. As he prepares for retirement, Ahluwalia broadens his charitable footprint in India.

With plans for a classic car rally and further investments in Indian causes, Ahluwalia continues to champion community development. His work reflects a dedication to nurturing the next generation and leveraging change through philanthropy, business acumen, and cultural engagement.