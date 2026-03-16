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India's 2036 Olympic Dream: Building Champions Through Strategic Athlete Development

India is intensifying its efforts to enhance its sports framework as it aims for the 2036 Olympic Games. The Sports Authority of India is strengthening athlete training from grassroots to global triumphs, highlighting the success of centers like NCOEs in nurturing both conventional and para-sports talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:41 IST
India's 2036 Olympic Dream: Building Champions Through Strategic Athlete Development
SAI NCOEs power India's medal hopes ahead of 2036 Olympics (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
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India is accelerating its sporting ambitions with a robust framework as the country competes for the privilege of hosting the 2036 Olympics. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is focused on improving its athlete training systems to enhance medal prospects in various international competitions.

The National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and SAI Training Centres (STCs) are pivotal in nurturing talent through structured pathways. The NCOE model, centered on athlete advancement and supported by sports science, has been instrumental since its inception in 2019. These centers have nurtured over 4,000 athletes, creating a robust system alongside the emerging STCs.

In major international events, Indian athletes have begun capturing attention. SAI trainees excelled in numerous sports, including boxing and para-sports, showcasing India's growing prowess. High-performance training, combined with sports science and international exposure, has fortified India's global competitiveness, affirming its Olympic aspirations for 2036.

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