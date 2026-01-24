East Coast Railway Hits Record Freight Earnings in 294 Days

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has reached a significant milestone, achieving Rs 23,000 crore in freight earnings in just 294 days of the current financial year 2025-26, as stated in an official report.

This achievement was marked on January 19, arriving 27 days ahead of the previous financial year's timeline when the same earnings were recorded over 321 days. A senior ECoR officer attributed this success to the zone's consistent growth trajectory and operational efficiency.

The rise in earnings reflects an 11.21% growth compared to last year, underscored by substantial increases in both passenger and diverse ancillary revenue streams. Further, ECoR has emerged as the top zone in Indian Railways for freight loading, with a record 209.97 million tonnes carried by December 2025.

