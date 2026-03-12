Indian Railways Deploys AI, Drones and Smart Sensors to Boost Safety

Indian Railways is accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, machine vision systems, drones and smart sensors to improve safety, track monitoring and operational efficiency across its vast network, the government informed Parliament.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said technological upgradation is a continuous process in Indian Railways and several modern systems have already been deployed or piloted across different railway zones.

AI-Based Machine Vision System Detects Train Defects

One of the key innovations introduced is the Machine Vision Inspection System (MVIS), an AI and machine learning-based platform designed to detect safety issues in moving trains.

The system automatically generates alerts when it identifies loose, hanging or missing components in freight trains.

Currently:

Three MVIS systems are installed in the Northeast Frontier Railway

Two systems are operating in the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL)

One system has been installed in the South East Central Railway

Indian Railways has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with DFCCIL to deploy four additional MVIS systems across the railway network.

The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) is also working with industry partners to develop advanced MVIS systems for rolling stock.

Sensors Monitor Wheels and Bearings in Real Time

To further strengthen train safety, Indian Railways has deployed trackside monitoring systems that detect defects in rolling stock.

Two major technologies include:

Wheel Impact Load Detector (WILD):

Measures the impact of wheels on tracks

Identifies defective wheels before they cause accidents

24 WILD systems are currently installed across the railway network

Online Monitoring of Rolling Stock (OMRS):

Tracks the health of bearings and wheels

Detects abnormal conditions in real time

25 OMRS systems are installed, including one at Sirpur Kaghaznagar in the Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway

These systems enable early detection of equipment failures and reduce the risk of derailments.

Smart Track Monitoring Using Machine Learning

Indian Railways has also introduced Integrated Track Monitoring Systems (ITMS) for automated inspection of railway tracks.

These systems use machine learning and image processing to detect faults in:

Rails

Sleepers

Fastenings

Data collected by ITMS helps railway authorities plan urgent repairs and long-term maintenance, improving safety and reliability.

Currently, three ITMS units are operational across the railway network.

Drones for Inspection of Overhead Equipment

Drone technology is also being tested to monitor Overhead Equipment (OHE) used for electric traction.

A drone-based thermal imaging inspection system is being piloted in the Raipur Division to detect faults in electrical infrastructure.

Indian Railways is also working with IIT Madras to develop a more advanced AI-powered drone inspection system that will automatically analyse captured images and detect potential defects.

TRI-Netra System to Help Drivers in Fog

To assist train drivers in poor visibility conditions, the TRI-Netra system is being developed by RDSO.

The system combines:

Optical cameras

Infrared sensors

Radar or LiDAR-based ranging devices

Together with AI-powered processing, TRI-Netra creates an enhanced real-time vision system that helps locomotive pilots operate safely in fog, rain and other adverse weather conditions.

New Rail Tech Policy to Promote Innovation

To accelerate the adoption of new technologies, Indian Railways has launched a Rail Tech Policy, approved on February 26, 2026.

A dedicated portal — railtech.indianrailways.gov.in — has also been launched to allow innovators and startups to collaborate with the railway system.

Key Features of the Rail Tech Policy

The policy introduces several mechanisms to encourage innovation:

Single-stage submission of technology proposals by innovators

Option to submit self-initiated innovation challenges

50:50 cost-sharing funding model between Indian Railways and innovators

Financial support for prototype development, testing and trials

Additional grants for extended trials and scaling up technologies

Officials say the initiative will help Indian Railways rapidly adopt cost-effective and scalable technologies, including AI-driven solutions.

Driving a Smarter, Safer Railway Network

The government said the integration of AI, data-driven monitoring systems, drones and advanced sensors will significantly enhance railway safety, predictive maintenance and operational efficiency.

The Rail Tech Policy is expected to create a collaborative ecosystem where startups, researchers and industry partners can contribute innovative solutions to modernise India’s railway infrastructure.