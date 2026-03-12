Indian Railways Deploys AI, Drones and Smart Sensors to Boost Safety
One of the key innovations introduced is the Machine Vision Inspection System (MVIS), an AI and machine learning-based platform designed to detect safety issues in moving trains.
- Country:
- India
Indian Railways is accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, machine vision systems, drones and smart sensors to improve safety, track monitoring and operational efficiency across its vast network, the government informed Parliament.
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said technological upgradation is a continuous process in Indian Railways and several modern systems have already been deployed or piloted across different railway zones.
AI-Based Machine Vision System Detects Train Defects
One of the key innovations introduced is the Machine Vision Inspection System (MVIS), an AI and machine learning-based platform designed to detect safety issues in moving trains.
The system automatically generates alerts when it identifies loose, hanging or missing components in freight trains.
Currently:
-
Three MVIS systems are installed in the Northeast Frontier Railway
-
Two systems are operating in the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL)
-
One system has been installed in the South East Central Railway
Indian Railways has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with DFCCIL to deploy four additional MVIS systems across the railway network.
The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) is also working with industry partners to develop advanced MVIS systems for rolling stock.
Sensors Monitor Wheels and Bearings in Real Time
To further strengthen train safety, Indian Railways has deployed trackside monitoring systems that detect defects in rolling stock.
Two major technologies include:
Wheel Impact Load Detector (WILD):
-
Measures the impact of wheels on tracks
-
Identifies defective wheels before they cause accidents
-
24 WILD systems are currently installed across the railway network
Online Monitoring of Rolling Stock (OMRS):
-
Tracks the health of bearings and wheels
-
Detects abnormal conditions in real time
-
25 OMRS systems are installed, including one at Sirpur Kaghaznagar in the Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway
These systems enable early detection of equipment failures and reduce the risk of derailments.
Smart Track Monitoring Using Machine Learning
Indian Railways has also introduced Integrated Track Monitoring Systems (ITMS) for automated inspection of railway tracks.
These systems use machine learning and image processing to detect faults in:
-
Rails
-
Sleepers
-
Fastenings
Data collected by ITMS helps railway authorities plan urgent repairs and long-term maintenance, improving safety and reliability.
Currently, three ITMS units are operational across the railway network.
Drones for Inspection of Overhead Equipment
Drone technology is also being tested to monitor Overhead Equipment (OHE) used for electric traction.
A drone-based thermal imaging inspection system is being piloted in the Raipur Division to detect faults in electrical infrastructure.
Indian Railways is also working with IIT Madras to develop a more advanced AI-powered drone inspection system that will automatically analyse captured images and detect potential defects.
TRI-Netra System to Help Drivers in Fog
To assist train drivers in poor visibility conditions, the TRI-Netra system is being developed by RDSO.
The system combines:
-
Optical cameras
-
Infrared sensors
-
Radar or LiDAR-based ranging devices
Together with AI-powered processing, TRI-Netra creates an enhanced real-time vision system that helps locomotive pilots operate safely in fog, rain and other adverse weather conditions.
New Rail Tech Policy to Promote Innovation
To accelerate the adoption of new technologies, Indian Railways has launched a Rail Tech Policy, approved on February 26, 2026.
A dedicated portal — railtech.indianrailways.gov.in — has also been launched to allow innovators and startups to collaborate with the railway system.
Key Features of the Rail Tech Policy
The policy introduces several mechanisms to encourage innovation:
-
Single-stage submission of technology proposals by innovators
-
Option to submit self-initiated innovation challenges
-
50:50 cost-sharing funding model between Indian Railways and innovators
-
Financial support for prototype development, testing and trials
-
Additional grants for extended trials and scaling up technologies
Officials say the initiative will help Indian Railways rapidly adopt cost-effective and scalable technologies, including AI-driven solutions.
Driving a Smarter, Safer Railway Network
The government said the integration of AI, data-driven monitoring systems, drones and advanced sensors will significantly enhance railway safety, predictive maintenance and operational efficiency.
The Rail Tech Policy is expected to create a collaborative ecosystem where startups, researchers and industry partners can contribute innovative solutions to modernise India’s railway infrastructure.