KLM Suspends Middle East Overflights Amid Rising Tensions
KLM has suspended flights over parts of the Middle East due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The airline will avoid flying over Iran, Iraq, Israel, and several Gulf countries, affecting routes to Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam, and Tel Aviv.
- Country:
- Netherlands
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has opted to reroute its flight paths to avoid traversing the Middle East, citing escalating geopolitical tensions. This decision comes amid intensifying fears of a potential conflict between the United States and Iran.
After U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the dispatching of an aircraft carrier group to the region, concerns have mounted. In response, Iran has issued stark warnings about any acts of aggression. KLM has preemptively chosen to bypass Iranian, Iraqi, Israeli, and several Gulf airspaces.
The airline's revised routes will result in the suspension of services to key destinations including Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam, and Tel Aviv until further announcements. This decision emphasizes the volatile nature of the current geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
