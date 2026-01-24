Metro Disruption in Kolkata: A Tragic Incident on the Blue Line

Kolkata's Metro Railway faced a 25-minute disruption on its Blue Line on Saturday evening due to a suicide attempt. The unfortunate incident occurred when a passenger jumped in front of an incoming train at Rabindra Sadan station, compelling authorities to halt services.

The event unfolded shortly after 9:30 PM, necessitating passengers to disembark from the affected train. To manage the situation, trains operated in a controlled manner, running only up to Maidan in the down line and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar in the up line.

The Metro Rail issued a statement confirming that normal train services resumed by 9:59 PM, restoring the route's functionality from Dakshineswar to New Garia.