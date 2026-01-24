Left Menu

Metro Disruption in Kolkata: A Tragic Incident on the Blue Line

Metro services on Kolkata's Blue Line were disrupted for 25 minutes after a passenger attempted suicide at Rabindra Sadan station. The incident prompted passengers to disembark, with train movements controlled temporarily. Normal services resumed shortly after the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:55 IST
Metro Disruption in Kolkata: A Tragic Incident on the Blue Line
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's Metro Railway faced a 25-minute disruption on its Blue Line on Saturday evening due to a suicide attempt. The unfortunate incident occurred when a passenger jumped in front of an incoming train at Rabindra Sadan station, compelling authorities to halt services.

The event unfolded shortly after 9:30 PM, necessitating passengers to disembark from the affected train. To manage the situation, trains operated in a controlled manner, running only up to Maidan in the down line and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar in the up line.

The Metro Rail issued a statement confirming that normal train services resumed by 9:59 PM, restoring the route's functionality from Dakshineswar to New Garia.

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political Firestorm

Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political ...

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

 India
3
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
4
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026