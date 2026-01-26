Winter Storm Chaos: Flights Cancelled Across Major U.S. Cities

A major winter storm wreaked havoc on travel plans Sunday as countless flights faced cancellations and delays across the U.S., particularly at major airports. The storm affected over 180 million people, spanning from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England, with snowfalls expected to accumulate up to two feet in some areas.

According to FlightAware, more than 10,800 flights were canceled, predominantly at northeastern airports including LaGuardia and JFK in New York, where around 79% of flights got scrapped. Philadelphia and other hubs like Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta also faced significant disruptions.

In the face of such travel turmoil, experts like Dartmouth's Vikrant Vaze predict recovery from delays and cancellations could extend for days. Many airlines strive to rebook passengers, although the process varies across different carriers. Consumers are advised to check rebooking options or refunds if their travel plans get affected by cancellations.

