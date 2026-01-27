Anta Sports Buys Major Stake in Puma to Boost Chinese Market Presence

Anta Sports Products, China's largest sportswear brand, announced on Tuesday its intention to acquire a 29.06% stake in Puma. The Pinault family will sell their shares for 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion), positioning Anta as the largest shareholder in the German sportswear company.

This strategic move comes as Puma looks to bolster its sales in the lucrative Chinese market, with Anta leveraging its expertise to aid the struggling company. The deal also supports Anta's ambition to expand its global business reach, aligning with its ownership of brands like Fila and Salomon.

While Puma's shares saw an initial surge, reflecting a 17% increase, the market reacted positively to the 62% premium offered. This transaction also assists Artemis, the Pinault family's investment vehicle, in alleviating its substantial debt load.

