Stellantis India Hails Landmark EU-India FTA as Growth Catalyst

European automotive giant Stellantis India has warmly welcomed the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EU, describing it as a pivotal moment in the company's long-term strategy.

This agreement is expected to reduce trade barriers, bolstering the firm's manufacturing capabilities and export potential while integrating India's operations more seamlessly into global supply chains, according to Stellantis India's CEO Shailesh Hazela.

The CEO highlighted how the deal would also offer customers in India greater access to advanced technologies from Stellantis's global lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)