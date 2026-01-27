Left Menu

Stellantis India Hails Landmark EU-India FTA as Growth Catalyst

Stellantis India celebrates the signing of the Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU, highlighting its potential to boost manufacturing competitiveness and export potential. CEO Shailesh Hazela emphasized the deal's importance for the company's 'Make in India for the World' strategy, amid challenging global trade conditions.

  • India

European automotive giant Stellantis India has warmly welcomed the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EU, describing it as a pivotal moment in the company's long-term strategy.

This agreement is expected to reduce trade barriers, bolstering the firm's manufacturing capabilities and export potential while integrating India's operations more seamlessly into global supply chains, according to Stellantis India's CEO Shailesh Hazela.

The CEO highlighted how the deal would also offer customers in India greater access to advanced technologies from Stellantis's global lineup.

